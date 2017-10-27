Here’s Each Local Lawmaker’s ‘Thing’ in Sacramento

Together, San Diego’s delegation to the state Capitol has written hundreds of bills that address everything from obscure rules for trusts and estates to diapers to human trafficking. Though each one tends to write bills addressing all kinds of issues, it’s not hard to see some patterns emerge for each lawmaker.
Now that the latest legislative session has ended, I decided to look back at each San Diego legislator’s body of bills to see what issues rise to the top for each one. These are the priorities that came up the most.
Assemblyman Rocky Chavez
His Thing: Veterans
It’s no big surprise that a guy who still prefers the title “Colonel” over “Assemblyman” writes a lot of bills aimed at helping veterans.
Over the years, he’s written a long list of bills directed at current and former service members – including measures this session requiring elected officials convicted under the Stolen Valor Act to forfeit their office, and one that helps some service members’ families access in-state college tuition.