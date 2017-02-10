How We Got SANDAG’s ‘WTF’ Emails (Hint: Lawyers)

By Andrew Keatts |
Though Measure A ultimately failed, the fact that SANDAG, the agency backing the massive transportation sales tax measure, knew its numbers were way off was information the public should have had before they headed to the polls.
Indeed, we put in the California Public Records Act request that ultimately netted the explosive emails revealing SANDAG officials knew the measure would not generate $18 billion, as they claimed, before Election Day.
Yet it took months of back-and-forth, in which we had to insist that the emails were public record, before we obtained them.
Only when our lawyer stepped up the dispute by formally threatening to sue did the agency release the records.