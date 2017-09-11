Marijuana Delivery Services Launch Hail Mary Hoping for City Council Amnesty

Hundreds of marijuana delivery services are operating apparently illegally in the city of San Diego and advocates for them are making one final plea to the City Council to allow a few to obtain permits.
I’m not sure people fully grasp the seismic changes about to occur in the culture and business of marijuana – and how the products make their way to homes across the city is going to be a big part of it.
The City Council Monday is discussing a bevy of potential options for how to regulate – if they decide to allow them at all – the supply chain aspects of cannabis in the city. Businesses that manufacture, distribute, cultivate or test it will finally know what’s allowed, and where.
But delivery service operators are doing all they can to try to persuade the City Council to consider one more topic: They want a few more delivery permits.
If they don’t succeed, the estimated 200-300 delivery services currently sending products out will face potential crackdowns. The city decided months ago that only licensed dispensaries can operate delivery services. Right now, only 17 groups have gotten those permits.
Those 17 facilities will also be the ones likely to get the state permits needed to sell marijuana. Only eight currently have delivery services.