Mayor, Advocates Agree It’s Time for Him to Lead on Homelessness

Mayor Kevin Faulconer says homelessness will be a priority in 2017. It will be a focus of his Jan. 12 state of the city address, and he plans to roll out a housing affordability initiative this month.
Homelessness “is one of the biggest issues we’re going to be tackling in the coming year,” he said in a recent interview, “because we have to.”
It’s something homeless advocates, who’ve long criticized the mayor for not doing enough on the issue, have been waiting to hear.
“There’s no doubt that the mayor’s not stepped up to the level we need him to step up to,” said Michael McConnell, who runs the Homelessness News San Diego Facebook page and has been active in local initiatives to address homelessness.