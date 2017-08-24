Mayor Dodges Divisive Vacation Rental Decisions

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has spent years sidestepping a long-running dispute over how to regulate vacation rentals – even though as a councilman he represented the very beach communities where the issue is most acute.
The mayor has instead punted the controversy to the City Council, leaving city staffers to plod through a series of hours-long hearings without resolution. Even his allies don’t know where he stands on the issue.
“It could be that he’s just torn on it,” said City Councilman Scott Sherman, who’s teamed with Faulconer on a series of other housing-related policies.
City Councilman Chris Cate, who’s pushed swift action and his own proposed regulations, acknowledged he isn’t sure of Faulconer’s position, except that he’s ready for the city to move on.
“I think the mayor’s office is looking to bring resolution to this issue too,” he said.
Confusion and dysfunction over short-term vacation rentals have prevailed for more than two years as city staffers and City Council members have repeatedly clashed over the right regulatory approach.
Like most things having to do with his constituents he gives the impression he could care less, consistently riding the fence until he can try and position himself on the right side (unless his cronies are involved)...I guess he thinks his time is better spent advising the "New California Republicans" rather than doing the job he was elected to do...what exactly does he do every day?
Like many politicians, the mayor will sit on the sidelines until a parade starts to form. He'll then run up to the front of the parade and lead it.
Kevin The Artless Dodger is the best that I can come up with. Hizzonner, the middle-ground seeker, would, if we let him, "undertake to be impartial between the fire brigade and the fire."
And everyone knows that leadership is overrated. Look to the east for proof of that.
I'm running for SD CC D2, Mayor Faulconers old seat and I have been consistently outspoken as more aligned with both Councilmembers Cate and Sherman. I am a Democrat. I strongly advocate tough enforcement of noise and other complaints as a mitigating factor. Besides the fact that the California Coastal Commission ruled in favor of STVR in Ventura County, we now live in a shared economy, times have changed and we ought to respect private property rights and put the responsibility of control with landlords. I am a landlord with 40 years in local real estate. Danny D2 SD CC elect Danny Common sense!!!
@Daniel Smiechowski I am confused. You seem to be for tough enforcement of noise complaint but accepting the idea of STVR. The last thing I want as a homeowner is for total strangers staying next to me every week-end. I had that situation a year ago. People roaming the street, checking out what was on my driveway, noise, cigarette butts everywhere. When complaints were made, nothing was ever done. The home owners could care less about who they rented to and did an "Oh well, not our fault". Betting you don't live next to a flophouse for thugs. That's what we had.