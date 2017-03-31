Mayor Tosses Proposals for the Old Central Library, Which Now Could Become a Homeless Shelter

More than a year ago, the city’s downtown development agency called for proposals to revive the once-bustling old library that’s sat dormant since 2013.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer has decided to start over.
Faulconer quietly quashed the proposal process in January, throwing out three bids that came in last year.
Last February’s request for proposals from Civic San Diego envisioned a long-term tenant or new owner with a project that would promote San Diego’s innovation economy.
Faulconer’s team wasn’t satisfied with the responses. A spokesman said they decided to broaden the scope of possibilities.
Now, at least one group is eying the old library for use as a shelter for homeless people.