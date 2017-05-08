Nonprofit News Powered by Members
    Mayor’s Homelessness Czar Is Out

    Stacie Spector, who led Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s efforts to combat homelessness, is out after seven months on the job.

    Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
    Mayor Kevin Faulconer delivers his 2017 State of the City address.
    The former White House staffer hired to help Mayor Kevin Faulconer combat the city’s growing homelessness crisis is out after seven months.

    Stacie Spector, who had been Faulconer’s senior adviser for housing solutions, and the mayor’s office confirmed late Monday she is no longer working for the city.

    Photo courtesy of the city of San Diego
    Photo courtesy of the city of San Diego
    Stacie Spector

    Spector had spent months working on controversial plans to address increasing street homelessness, including an intake facility that would connect homeless residents to services and a plan to rapidly make hundreds of shelter beds available to homeless San Diegans. At times, she tussled with advocates pushing for a greater focus on permanent housing.

    It’s not clear what Spector’s exit means about the future of the plans she worked on.

    Spector and the mayor’s office did not comment on the nature of her departure or the status of her proposals.

    The news follows the release of the annual point-in-time count, which showed San Diego has seen an 18 percent spike in unsheltered homelessness since last year.

    Spector wrote in a text message Monday that she hoped regional leaders would take crucial but challenging steps in the future to address a booming challenge.

    “It has been my honor to work on behalf of the 5,000 unsheltered and over 9,000 homeless in San Diego. As you know, they have a plan and with strong leadership from the city, county, (City) Council, Housing Commission and Regional Taskforce (on the Homeless), they will address this regional crisis once and for all,” Spector wrote. “It is now time for the hard decisions — and as you know and we have discussed — change is hard. I wish the (Regional Task Force on the Homeless), Mayor Faulconer, City Council, Board of Supervisors, the very best in making that happen.”

    Spector was referring to the recent merger and leadership changes at the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, a countywide group that wants to increase its profile as the nonprofit leading the way on regional plans to reduce homelessness. County Supervisor Ron Roberts and City Councilman Chris Ward, who represents downtown neighborhoods that have seen a dramatic rise in homelessness, now lead the group’s board. The group is working with a Sacramento consultant on a regional plan to address homelessness that it hopes will be released later this year.

    Spector had been a surprising pick for the role. A Democrat, she was a former Clinton White House communications strategist who had spent much of her career working on progressive causes. Faulconer, a Republican, said he’d hired her because of her experience bringing others together to collaborate on causes. She did not have previous experience or expertise on homelessness issues before she took the role.

    Still, advocates had cheered Faulconer’s announcement he was hiring Spector amid lingering critiques that the mayor hadn’t taken a strong enough leadership role on homelessness. Business and neighborhood leaders, who had for years complained to the mayor, had also seen Spector’s hiring as a sign Faulconer was stepping up his commitment to addressing the issue.

    Alpha Project CEO Bob McElroy, who talked regularly with Spector about her plans to address homelessness, said he was shaken by the news.

    He said Spector called him Monday morning to let him know she’d no longer be his city contact on the issue.

    Spector was regularly in touch with advocates and leaders at nonprofits such as Father Joe’s Villages and Alpha Project at all hours, even on nights and weekends, when issues cropped up. She also frequently attended community meetings and spoke about the mayor’s plans to address homelessness.

    McElroy said he wasn’t sure who would lead the way at the city now.

    “There’s a hole right now. There’s a hole and from our agency, we don’t know whom to call when we have a basic question on what’s going on out there,” McElroy said.

    Matt Awbrey, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff, said the mayor remains focused on addressing homelessness.

    “Reducing homelessness continues to be our top social service priority,” Awbrey wrote. “Stacie cares deeply about this issue and the future of our city, and we appreciate her longstanding commitment to San Diego. We sincerely wish her well in her future endeavors.”

      Written by Lisa Halverstadt

      Lisa writes about nonprofits and local progress in addressing causes like homelessness and Balboa Park’s needs. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

      Comments

      2 comments
      Sharon Parks
      Sharon Parks

      I think she needs to go to Washington and expose the corrupt officials and Labor Unions that think they OWN this city. and tell officials how this city has been exploiting and crimininalizing homeless. There are also two DA's that are shallow and reckless in their handling this social diseaster. When she was here, I wrote the same 5 POWER S that be in this city, are the reason we have people dying every day on the streets. I feel Alpha Projects pain. The pain of awareness of just how cold and corrupt the city is....


      Molly Cook
      Molly Cook

      I hope the next person will have some solid experience not simply a background in public relations.  San Diego should consider a wider search for someone who understands both homelessness issues and business, because San Diego has got to get some real financial support for this issue.


      Yes, collaboration among agencies is essential,,but it only works if there's leadership to lay out WHAT the agencies will be asked to collaborate on.  San Diego can't afford any more years of wrangling among the agencies on what that direction will be. There are people out there who can shape the direction, and the wrangling agencies should not be allowed - any longer - to hold up the real help San Diego's homeless need.  This is an irresponsible way to continue to approach this problem.


      Homelessness is seen as a social services matter - and pieces of it are just that - but there's a business side of it, too, and that is not being addressed.  As Max Dupree wrote in "The Art of Leadership" there are times when everybody gets a voice, but not everybody gets a vote.


      San Diego needs to get off the dime on this worsening problem.  Now.  We don't need a homelessness czar (an offensive title).  We need a qualified leader! 