Mayor’s Homelessness Czar Is Out

The former White House staffer hired to help Mayor Kevin Faulconer combat the city’s growing homelessness crisis is out after seven months.
Stacie Spector, who had been Faulconer’s senior adviser for housing solutions, and the mayor’s office confirmed late Monday she is no longer working for the city.
Spector had spent months working on controversial plans to address increasing street homelessness, including an intake facility that would connect homeless residents to services and a plan to rapidly make hundreds of shelter beds available to homeless San Diegans. At times, she tussled with advocates pushing for a greater focus on permanent housing.
It’s not clear what Spector’s exit means about the future of the plans she worked on.
Spector and the mayor’s office did not comment on the nature of her departure or the status of her proposals.
The news follows the release of the annual point-in-time count, which showed San Diego has seen an 18 percent spike in unsheltered homelessness since last year.
I think she needs to go to Washington and expose the corrupt officials and Labor Unions that think they OWN this city. and tell officials how this city has been exploiting and crimininalizing homeless. There are also two DA's that are shallow and reckless in their handling this social diseaster. When she was here, I wrote the same 5 POWER S that be in this city, are the reason we have people dying every day on the streets. I feel Alpha Projects pain. The pain of awareness of just how cold and corrupt the city is....
I hope the next person will have some solid experience not simply a background in public relations. San Diego should consider a wider search for someone who understands both homelessness issues and business, because San Diego has got to get some real financial support for this issue.
Yes, collaboration among agencies is essential,,but it only works if there's leadership to lay out WHAT the agencies will be asked to collaborate on. San Diego can't afford any more years of wrangling among the agencies on what that direction will be. There are people out there who can shape the direction, and the wrangling agencies should not be allowed - any longer - to hold up the real help San Diego's homeless need. This is an irresponsible way to continue to approach this problem.
Homelessness is seen as a social services matter - and pieces of it are just that - but there's a business side of it, too, and that is not being addressed. As Max Dupree wrote in "The Art of Leadership" there are times when everybody gets a voice, but not everybody gets a vote.
San Diego needs to get off the dime on this worsening problem. Now. We don't need a homelessness czar (an offensive title). We need a qualified leader!