Morning Report: The Story Behind the Sweetwater Schools Scandal

Six years ago, Jesus Gandara resigned as the superintendent of the Sweetwater school district following a series of stories of malfeasance and corruption. An investigation by the District Attorney into the period eventually landed convictions of bribery and conspiracy.
It was, for good reason, a high profile story throughout the county, and reporter Ashly McGlone was in the thick of reporting on all of it.
Now, McGlone is telling the story of the people responsible for making the whole thing come to light.
Six regular people demanded accountability from the district, went to the DA for help, and the rest is history.
“I felt like if we didn’t do it, nobody else would, and these folks would continue to get away with crimes,” said Stewart Payne, a Sweetwater parent.
In a new, special podcast, McGlone has pulled an engrossing oral history together to give you the previously untold story behind the Sweetwater scandal.