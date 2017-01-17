MTS Faces Growing Pains as San Diego’s Senior Population Keeps Climbing

There is one group whose public transit use in San Diego County keeps rising.
San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System saw an overall loss in transit riders of more than 4 percent last year, but MTS Access, its paratransit service that provides service for people with disabilities, has seen an increase in ridership of 33 percent over the past three years.
The sharp rise is tied to the region’s growing elderly population. Aging is highly correlated with increases in disabilities and other health issues that can make driving and taking regular buses and trolleys more difficult.
The problem is that the service is extremely expensive. The smaller buses essentially take people from door to door, costing the agency upwards of $30 per trip, compared with $1.51 per passenger if they use the fixed-route system.