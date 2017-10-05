Nature Has a Way – This Time It Was Hep A

One of the reasons humans kept improving on civilization is it made us healthier. We enjoyed not enduring scourges like cholera and typhoid.
We stopped throwing our excrement on the streets and started filtering water and taking baths more often.
Sometimes we get complacent. We forget about basic sanitation. Or we let infrastructure rot, like in Flint, Mich.
Biology has a way of waking us up when that happens.
It certainly woke San Diego up.
We have always had homeless neighbors. But something happened about seven years ago. They pitched tents – set up encampments. They formed a disjointed neighborhood of their own, transcendent of our official neighborhood boundaries.