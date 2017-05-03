Under New SDG&E Plan, Customers Who Leave Could Keep Paying for Decades

Most people have basically no choice about where they get their power from – SDG&E’s monopoly covers 4,100 square miles of Southern California. Soon, that is likely to change as many California cities, including San Diego, look to start buying power for their residents.
But even if the city begins to compete with San Diego Gas & Electric, people may still be forced to pay SDG&E for power for decades to come.
The state allows companies to keep making people pay for power, even if people no longer use, want or need it.
That’s because SDG&E and other power monopolies – Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas & Electric – assumed their monopolies would continue far into the future, so they signed long-term contracts to buy electricity for their customers. That bet no longer seems to make much sense, but now there’s a rush to protect customers who stick with the companies from being stuck paying for a glut of power.
It’s like ordering a bunch of pizza for a raging party. Power companies want to make sure everybody pays for the pizza, even the people who left before the delivery guy came.
SDG&E, Edison and PG&E rolled out a new plan last week for how much and how long they can keep charging people who switch to buying power from a government-run agency known as a community choice aggregator, or CCA.
Help Us Raise $100k By the End of May
The problem with the utility companies is that they are a monopoly. And, they know they've got the public by the proverbial hair. Right now, S.D.G.&E. wants to charge customers for the cost of defective turbines, closure, and nuclear waste management at San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant. S.D.G.&E made tons of money not having to buy coal nor gasoline nor natural gas to fire up the Nuke power plant. And, S.D.G. & E. charged customers, appropriately, and made a huge profit.
The pizza analogy is partially apt. What is missing is that the pizza provider is also the utility and is charging that "party" a hefty
bill way above normal and usual prices.
The public utility commission does the public no favors and is not transparent. It does things that look like it's working for the public good, but really works to enhance the profitability of the utility.
Having California become the power provider is not the answer either. Neither is the current situation in which the utility companies become jealous about competitor incursions in "their" market(s).