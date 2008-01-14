Mayor Goes for More Than Broke

Friday, Jan. 11, 2008 | Mayor Jerry Sanders showed off a more ambitious side Thursday evening in delivering his third State of the City address, mixing in the sort of big-ticket ideas normally expected of a big city mayor with his standard meat-and-potatoes updates on city finances.
With his campaign aides preparing for a reelection campaign, the mayor dedicated the first half of his speech to updating residents on his efforts to restore City Hall’s financial health — the issue that had led to the resignation of his predecessor and dominated his first two addresses.
Going point-by-point, Sanders compared the city’s finances and other troubled spots two years ago to what they are now. It was an acknowledged attempt to remind voters, and critics, that his reform process can seem slow one day at time.
“I report progress, not perfection, but measurable progress,” Sanders said. “And therefore tonight I look to the future with great hope.”
The mayor’s first State of the City address in 2006 was a detailed cataloguing of the city’s problems, marking the first time the city’s leader had with great depth laid out all the sins that had led San Diego to a political and financial crisis. His second speech declared the state of the city “unsatisfactory.”
He used the third speech, delivered five months before the June primary, to sound an optimistic note and try to wax inspirational. San Diego’s 34th mayor declared “the state of our city is this: the era of decay and neglect is at an end.”