Officials Fumbled With Permits, Pilot Project as Deadly Hepatitis Outbreak Surged

In June, county officials went public with a plan to respond to the deadliest hepatitis A outbreak in decades. Two months later, they’ve got little to show for it – and people are continuing to die.
Health experts believe poor hygiene is fueling the spread of the virus, which has disproportionately pummeled the city’s homeless population, so they decided to deploy temporary hand-washing stations in places where the homeless settle.
But so far, the county’s managed to set up just two hand-washing stations – and they’re both miles away from the downtown streets that are essentially ground zero of the outbreak.
As officials have sputtered, the crisis has surged. Fifteen people have died and more than 260 have been hospitalized. The number of reported cases has more than doubled since the June announcement alone.
County officials have typical gripes about bureaucratic red tape, an issue with a vendor and an inability to swiftly coordinate with city officials. They also insist that the plan to put out hand-washing stations must first exist as a pilot program before it can be rolled out on a larger scale.
“It’s not just as easy as just putting a unit out there,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer directing the regional response to the hepatitis A outbreak.
so, "officials" come up with a plan, but don't have a clue how it goes ?