One Term in, Faulconer Hasn’t Moved the Needle Much on New Housing

By Andrew Keatts |
Everyone in San Diego government is talking about housing.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer made it a centerpiece of his State of the City address. Council members peppered references to it throughout their inaugural remarks. The left- and right-most Council members next week are hosting a summit to kick off a major housing push.
“I’m going to say something that mayors have traditionally been afraid to say,” Faulconer said in his State of the City address. “We need to build more housing!”
He reiterated the sentiment at a building industry gala this weekend. It’s the same philosophy that has defined Gov. Jerry Brown’s two-year push to combat the state’s high housing costs.