Passing the Mayor’s Hotel Tax Proposal – Hard as it Is – Might Be the Easy Part

By Scott Lewis |
For the second year in a row, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer pledged to put a plan on the ballot to raise hotel-room taxes to pay for a new expansion of the Convention Center.
Last year would have been attractive, considering the big turnout for the 2016 election.
But the Chargers and their push for a hotel-room tax hike for a convadium downtown thwarted the mayor.
This year, the very day the Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles, Faulconer proposed a much fuller version of his plan.