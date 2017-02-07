Roberts: I Should Have Been Told About SANDAG Errors

County Supervisor Ron Roberts, who chairs the SANDAG board and who was one of the public faces of the effort to sell Measure A, said the agency needs to rebuild public trust after Voice of San Diego revealed executives there knowingly misled voters about how much money the measure would have raised.

Photo by Vito Di Stefano
County Supervisor Ron Roberts argues in favor of Measure A at a Politifest debate.
The chair of the San Diego Association of Governments board said the agency needs to rebuild public trust after Voice of San Diego revealed executives there knowingly misled voters about how much money a November tax increase would have raised.

“I’d like to tell you we all knew about this, but we didn’t,” said Ron Roberts, a county supervisor who as the chair of the SANDAG board led the campaign to pass Measure A, a proposal to increase sales taxes a half-cent for 40 years that was defeated on Election Day.

“I wish as chair or even just as a board member, I had at least been made aware of this,” Roberts said. “I know there are board members who think I’m responsible for this, and that’s fine with me. But I never would have stood out there if I knew it was only going to raise $14 billion, and told people it would raise $18 billion.”

Months before SANDAG’s board put Measure A on the ballot, agency staffers recognized a major problem: Internal forecasts were dramatically overestimating how much money the tax would generate for regional transportation projects. They exchanged colorful and panicked emails about the discovery.

The discovery also meant SANDAG had made the same error on TransNet, a similar tax voters approved in 2004, which is now suffering a significant revenue shortfall as a result.

The staffers in December 2015 brought their findings to the agency’s executive leaders, who sat on the information. They didn’t tell the board of directors, of which Roberts is a member, or an oversight group that monitors the 2004 tax. Four months later, the board put the new tax on the ballot, carrying the faulty $18 billion promise.

Roberts, along with former San Diego City Councilman Todd Gloria, was the public face of SANDAG’s effort to sell the measure. He appeared at a debate to make the case for its necessity, where he argued the agency’s track record spoke for itself and warranted voter support. He wrote an op-ed urging its passage for the San Diego Union-Tribune, and another for Voice of San Diego defending the agency after it finally acknowledged TransNet’s shortfall late last year.

Now, though, he says he wishes SANDAG staff hadn’t kept him in the dark.

“I would have liked it if someone said, ‘We have a discrepancy here,’” Roberts said. “That didn’t happen, and to the extent it didn’t, that’s my disappointment. After spending time with (SANDAG Executive Director Gallegos and chief deputy Kim Kawada) on the phone, I don’t think the intention was to inflate this so people would be more receptive.”

Roberts is unwilling to say it was a “cover up” for SANDAG’s leaders not to publicly disclose the forecasting problems as soon as staffers discovered them.

“I’m not in a position to say why staff would do this,” he said.

Voice of San Diego revealed the forecast’s flaws, and the revenue shortfall that came with them, weeks before the November election. SANDAG staff insisted at the time that there wasn’t a problem. But the agency quietly acknowledged the issue late last year. It turns out they knew of the issue roughly a year earlier.

Roberts said the agency will need to win back public trust if it expects voters to ever approve another tax increase.

“We’re going to have to show with real clarity how these numbers are being derived,” he said. “Is the public going to say, ‘We’re going to destroy this organization because this thing happened?’ I think you have to re-establish that trust.”

SANDAG’s board has its annual retreat this week. Along with staff, the elected officials who make up the board determine the agency’s strategic agenda for the next year.

Roberts expects the meeting to address TransNet’s shortfall, Measure A’s erroneous revenue promise and SANDAG leadership’s decision not to disclose the forecasting problems earlier.

“If there are things that won’t be completed, people need to know that,” Roberts said. “But that’s based on a lot of assumptions, not just revenue, and I’d like them to be able to explain that to us. I don’t know if they’ll have those numbers available for us by Wednesday or Thursday.”

    Phillip Franklin
    Phillip Franklin subscriber

    Obviously the only thing Ron Roberts is concerned with is that they got caught trying to misled the public with this sales tax increase.  It is by no means a surprise; it is the way they operate.  They figured the majority of the electorate is too apathetic to even care.  And for the most part the average San Diegan still has no idea about this story.  If it weren't for the VOSD this would never have been revealed.  This is just typical and par for the course.  It will continue for some time to come.   The only reason the new Charger stadium proposals lost was because it was so much in the press.  Again this is what will continually happen until we see less apathy.  Obviously some people who got SANDAG to go forward with this BS was going to make a some really big money off of it.  That is how things work here and have always worked here in San Diego going way  backfor decades.

    Thomas Theisen
    Thomas Theisen subscribermember

    "Good luck on the next matter put before the voters."  In order to restore voter confidence, we not only need to hold people accountable for knowingly misleading voters last fall, we need need to make substantial structural changes to ensure transparency, honesty and accountability going forward, and even that may not be enough.

    Bill Bradshaw
    Bill Bradshaw subscribermember

    Well, who lost their jobs over this, Mr. Roberts?  You're the chair, what's the plan, to simply accept incompetence and lying?  I thought so.  


    "I wish  I'd been made aware of this" is not an adequate response.  


    Good luck on the next matter put before the voters.

    Phillip Franklin
    Phillip Franklin subscriber

    @Bill Bradshaw ... I guarantee you no one will lose their jobs on this.  Quite the opposite, they will get promoted in hopes of doing a better cover-up next time.  Again SANDAG and all of the politicians associated with it will simply learn that they need to do a little bit better job at covering up the facts put forth to a very apathetic and uneducated voter base.   