Sacramento Report: A Social Media Star Is Born in the Assembly

It’s hard to be a Republican in the California Legislature.
Earlier this year when Sen. Janet Nguyen was removed from the Senate chamber, it was clear that Senate Republicans were upset for their colleague but also thrilled – thrilled – to be in the spotlight for a change.
Add to that being a first-term legislator, and representing a relatively rural area, and that’s a recipe for a pretty low profile.
Yet Republican Assemblyman Randy Voepel is getting noticed.
Part of that is thanks to his tie collection (a story for another day), but mostly it’s because of his social media presence.
Following Gov. Jerry Brown’s State of the State address, Voepel posted a rebuttal using the online tool Genius. He’s advocated for bills by posting listicles on Medium that are heavy on cat GIFs. Mostly, though, he makes a mark using Twitter, where his messages combine policy updates with memes. So many memes.