Sacramento Report: Anderson Becomes a Leading Anti-Sanctuary Voice

Sen. Joel Anderson has become the de facto voice for California Republicans’ opposition to sanctuary policies. He voted against Attorney General Xavier Becerra because of his support for city-level sanctuary policies. His latest target is a bill by Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de Leon that would prohibit local law enforcement agencies from working with the federal government on immigration enforcement.
He told KUSI it’s untrue that he believes all undocumented residents are criminals, but said SB 54 would prevent California from deporting violent criminals.
Anderson took his criticisms national on “Fox and Friends,” where he made the same case, saying the bill would shield “child molester(s), rapist(s) or murderer(s).”
Anderson also suggested undocumented immigrants might be using stolen identities to vote illegally.