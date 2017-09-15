Sacramento Report: Atkins’ Big Win and the Great Bill Crunch

It’s been Go Time all week in the Legislature, as lawmakers scramble to pass everything before midnight Friday.
There was big drama on the Assembly floor Thursday night as San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins’ SB 2 came up for a vote after weeks of delay, as Atkins tried to lock up the necessary votes. The bill, which would fund affordable housing by adding a $75 fee to certain real estate documents, had to clear the high two-thirds vote threshold. That and another bill, SB 3, were considered key to lawmakers’ housing package because they both bring in new money.
San Diego Republican Assemblyman Brian Maienschein crossed the aisle to become a crucial yes vote, but the bill stalled and the vote stretched on for the better part of a very tense hour as the speaker of the Assembly tried to drum up support. Most votes take only a couple minutes. Around 10:30 p.m., the bill got the 54th vote it needed to cross the finish line. The bill still must be volleyed back to the Senate to approve amendments, but the Assembly vote was considered to be its major test.
Maienschein was the only Republican to vote for the bill. One Democrat opposed it.
A couple tweets from Gov. Jerry Brown’s dog and his top aide (it was a weird night, OK?) indicate he plans to sign the bill.
“In addition to producing housing for struggling Californians, it will provide the resources our cities and counties need to update community plans in order to improve quality of life in our neighborhoods and spur new housing growth where it is sorely needed, which will help lower housing costs overall,” Atkins said in a statement.