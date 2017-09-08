Sacramento Report: Some Bills Live and Some Bills Die

AB 805, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s bill to reform SANDAG, cleared the state Senate on Thursday.
Republican Sens. Pat Bates and Joel Anderson both spoke out against the bill, and echoed criticism from opponents that the bill would disenfranchise representatives of smaller cities in the county.
Bates, the Senate Republican leader, urged senators to vote against the bill because she said it had the potential to set a trend.
“Think hard folks, this could affect your district if it becomes precedent-setting, that Sacramento starts dictating to local agencies how votes will be counted,” Bates said.
San Diego’s Democratic senators, Toni Atkins and Ben Hueso, both voted for the bill. It must head back to the state Assembly for final approval because it’s been amended since the last time it appeared there.
Several other measures from local lawmakers are headed to the governor’s desk, including: