Sacramento Report: Brown Signs Off on Plan to Remake SANDAG

This spring, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher introduced a bill aimed at reshaping the San Diego Association of Governments.
Her effort had momentum from the beginning, as the regional planning agency was consumed by scandal uncovered by Voice of San Diego.
From the beginning, though, her bill faced one clear obstacle: Gov. Jerry Brown’s well-known opposition to state legislation dedicated to local concerns.
Yet Brown signed AB 805 this week, wrapping up a tumultuous year for the agency that has now lost its long-time executive director, and will undergo a series of structural changes.
In short, Gonzalez Fletcher and her coalition of political supporters – namely, progressives and organized labor – now have the tools to control a major regional entity.
After Brown signed the bill, I spoke with Gonzalez Fletcher about how she persuaded him that it was important, and what we can expect now.