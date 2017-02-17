Sacramento Report: Competing Bills Tackle Child Care Affordability

By Sara Libby |
For everyone but the very richest and very poorest California families, child care and preschool are wildly unaffordable.
Here’s how my colleague Mario Koran has described the problem:
The bar to qualify for free preschool is so high under the current system that parents can be forced to choose between preschool and accepting a pay raise. In some cases, a family of four, where mom and dad are both working full time earning minimum wage, already make too much to qualify.
Indeed, with minimum wage increases kicking off in January, “what seems like a straightforward tool to make people richer can force them to make wrenching choices,” the Los Angeles Times noted.