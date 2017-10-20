Sacramento Report: Gore, Zimmerman Grapple With the New Immigration Reality

A little more than a week after Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 54, a blockbuster bill that prohibits state and local law enforcement from acting as immigration officers, folks packed Christ the King Catholic Church in Grant Hill to hear how San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and Sheriff Bill Gore plan to implement the law locally. The event was put on by the San Diego Organizing Project, a faith-based community group.
SB 54 faced strong opposition from the California State Sheriffs’ Association, which didn’t like the fact that the law kicks ICE out of county jails, where they’d take undocumented offenders into custody. Gore echoed that concern Monday evening. “We always felt it was safer [for ICE] to arrest someone in jail rather than in the neighborhood,” he said.
Both Gore and Zimmerman made it clear that their officers, regardless of the new law, don’t ask a person’s immigration status during routine contacts. Neither department had ever participated in 287g, the federal program that allows police and sheriff’s deputies to act as federal agents, they both said.
“You have my commitment that we are not immigration officers,” Zimmerman said.
Yet there have been occasions recently when Sheriff’s deputies’ actions have directly resulted in immigration enforcement, like when deputies pulled over a couple near Mission Bay in June, called Border Patrol to inquire about the couple’s border-crossing activity and waited for federal agents to arrive and detain them.
A more nebulous issue has been the jails. Prior to SB 54, immigration officers had desks inside three San Diego County jails. Though SB 54 puts an end to that, Gore said that ICE will still know who’s in jail, and a late amendment to the bill allows the sheriff to notify ICE and transfer to their custody people who’ve committed felonies and certain misdemeanors.