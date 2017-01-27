Sacramento Report: Growing Calls for the State to Usurp Cities on Housing

This week, the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development held in San Diego the first in a series of public workshops across California to get feedback on a draft report it recently released on the state’s housing crisis.
Many of the people in attendance, ranging from advocates to developers, were concerned by the number of homeless people in San Diego and wanted stronger policies from the state government to usurp local control over housing issues, which has failed to provide the needed housing units in the region.
“California needs both land use reforms and investment strategies to address high housing costs,” said Melinda Coy, a policy specialist at the Department of Housing and Community Development who helped give the presentation.
The report, which came out at the beginning of January, lays out the extent of the state’s housing crisis, what we can expect moving forward and some things that can be done to help solve the problem.