Sacramento Report: High-Profile Deportation Bill Gets a Hard Look

By Sara Libby |
As California makes it its personal mission to beat back President Donald Trump’s policies, one of the most closely watched bills in the Legislature is San Diego Sen. Ben Hueso’s measure to provide legal counsel to immigrants facing deportation.
The bill, SB 6, got its first hearing to a packed crowd this week in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In his introductory remarks, Hueso, whose district stretches to the U.S.-Mexico border, said his father faced deportation three times even after he became a U.S. citizen.
Perhaps the most contentious piece of the bill is an amendment stipulating the benefit would be limited to people with no violent criminal convictions.