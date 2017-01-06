Sacramento Report: Housing, Vets Top Local Lawmakers’ Priority Lists

By Sara Libby |
The Legislature is back in action, and so is the Sac Report. A few weeks ago, I asked all the members of the San Diego delegation about their top priority for the New Year.
It might shock you to learn that a group of politicians did not all stick to the question too closely, but many identified one, two or a handful of things they plan to focus on.
What is your No. 1 goal or priority for 2017, and how should we measure your success?
Sen. Joel Anderson
“My goal has always been to make government work for my constituents, and we measure all the aspects of our office that work toward that goal. Here are just a few examples: