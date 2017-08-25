Sacramento Report: Hueso Urges Caution on Cities Entering the Energy Game

The Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee began looking into the growing conflict between state’s three major power companies and the stampede of cities that are entering the energy market in order to compete with them.
San Diego is among the cities that may enter the energy market to become a community choice aggregator, or CCA. If the city did, it would buy power for the city’s 1.4 million residents, rather than San Diego Gas & Electric. In a recent study, the city found it could provide greener power at a lower cost.
But Sen. Ben Hueso, the San Diego Democrat who chairs the committee, said he worries some cities – particularly small ones – are getting in over their heads.
“I’m concerned that we’re creating a system that is going to be ungovernable and shifting responsibilities into agencies that can’t sustain them, and eventually see a domino effect of closures of these CCAs that could lead to a collapse of our system,” he said at a Wednesday hearing.
So far, there have been no major missteps by any of the CCAs in California, though the oldest of them has been around less than a decade. Indeed, the legislation that allows them to form in California was created in response to the energy crisis, where it was the existing power companies that screwed up.
But legislators perhaps did not understand how popular the government agencies would become. In coming years, they may supply as much if not more power than the power companies.
Concerning the item "Hueso Urges Caution", it might be amusing (if snarky) to point out that the term "hueso" in Mexican Spanish refers to the hidden pot of money that politicians receive for selling out their electorate to special interests. Sempra is not our friend. SDG&E is not our friend. Whenever public utilities become privatized, the public loses.
@Jorge Serrano DUI-Hueso is a peculiar canary in the coal mine, but he makes a great point in this case. What do the cities know about entering into long term energy contracts? How did the long term stadium dela work out ? How's the pension going ? The City can't fill the potholes , solve the homeless and are pretty much lucky to find their way home at night....Enron by the Sea anyone?