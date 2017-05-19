Sacramento Report: Inside Life in #AppropsHell

Occasionally on nights and weekends, you can catch Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher tweeting about a scary-sounding place called #AppropsHell.
April 2, the official start to Appropriations Hell. Just some light reading on this gorgeous San Diego day. #appropshell pic.twitter.com/Eyb43l2YSV
— Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) April 2, 2017
It’s too expensive. Cost too much. That is too much of a burden on the general fund. How do we pay for that? Are you on crack? #AppropsHell — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 2, 2017
I talked with Gonzalez Fletcher this week about just what goes on in this dark place.
But first some background: This is Gonzalez Fletcher’s second session as chair of the powerful Assembly Appropriations Committee, a financial gatekeeper through which any bill that comes with a price tag of $150,000 or more must pass.