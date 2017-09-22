Sacramento Report: Maienschein on Housing Vote: ‘I Know I Did the Right Thing’

San Diego Republican Assemblyman Brian Maienschein stopped by the VOSD Podcast this week to talk about his pivotal vote on Sen. Toni Atkins’ SB 2, a bill that brings in new revenue to fund affordable housing via a fee on certain real estate documents.
Interestingly, though Maienschein was crucial to the passage of SB 2, and the bill was controversial – particularly because the Legislature already passed a gas tax this session – he said he really wasn’t lobbied by anyone trying to get him to vote a certain way.
“I actually didn’t have – maybe surprisingly – there was nobody. I didn’t have a meeting with anybody,” he said.
Here are a few other highlights from the interview, which we’ll post today.
On being the lone Republican Assembly vote on SB 2:
“It was a big vote. You know, any time you step out you’re the only one on something, that’s a tough vote. Candidly, I know I did the right thing. I feel very comfortable with it. … I mean first off, I was the San Diego County commissioner on homelessness. This issue is very personal to me. It’s not a hypothetical; I think for a lot of people, homelessness is sort of a hypothetical. But for me, you know I did it every day for four years and I was face to face with actual homeless people instead of some people who kind of opine from, you know, from behind the ivory tower.”