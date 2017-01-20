Sacramento Report: New Bill Would Make it Easier for Pot Business to Pay Taxes

By Sara Libby |
Cannabis operators may soon be spared the arduous lengths to which they must go just to pay their taxes.
State Sens. Toni Atkins and Scott Wiener hope their Cannabis Safe Payment Act — introduced Tuesday as SB 148 — will ease that burden by expanding the number of sites that accept cannabis-related taxes and fees.
Because the federal government still treats cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug, banks balk at opening accounts for cannabis businesses.
The Board of Equalization, California’s tax collector, processes some $40 million in medical cannabis sales taxes each year through its 22 offices scattered across the state. Even mid-size dispensaries find themselves hauling gaudy sums.