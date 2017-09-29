Sacramento Report: The New Guys Reflect on Their First Session

San Diego’s delegation to Sacramento got two new faces this session in the form of Assemlymen Randy Voepel and Todd Gloria.
Both come from local government – Voepel is a Republican former mayor and city councilman for Santee; Gloria is a Democratic former San Diego city councilman. Both said there were aspects of making the transition from local policymaking to state policymaking that took some adjusting to.
Now that they each have a full legislative session under their belts, I asked them to reflect on how it went and what experiences stuck out.
What surprised you the most about your first session in Sacramento?
Voepel: On a policy front, I was very surprised that by Veterans Preference bill (AB 353) didn’t become law. It’s an idea that on paper seems like a slam dunk, and had bipartisan and unanimous support in the Assembly, but died in the Senate.
In terms of the way the building works, what I was most surprised by was the amount of time we spend waiting for things to happen, and how often meetings or session started late. When I served in local government, we tried to run a tight ship, because people wanted to take care of business and get home to their families. Sacramento is just a different creature in that regard.