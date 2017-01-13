Sacramento Report: No New Affordable Housing Money in Gov’s Budget

The governor’s new budget makes clear that he isn’t willing to spend more money from the state’s general fund on affordable housing.
Gov. Jerry Brown didn’t propose any new funding for low-income housing and made clear he wouldn’t support proposed legislation that would increase spending. Even the $400 million Brown had agreed to spend last year if lawmakers signed off on his plan to streamline local development was taken off the table.
He reiterated his stance from last year that obstacles created locally – such as community opposition, delays in permit approvals, impact fees and parking requirements – are driving up the cost of building homes. He urged a continued push for legislation that would eliminate discretionary local reviews for housing developments that comply with local rules.
San Diego legislators Sen. Toni Atkins and Assemblyman Todd Gloria responded to the governor’s budget with disappointment on the housing front.