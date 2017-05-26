Sacramento Report: Padilla Calls San Diego Election Reforms ‘Good for Democracy’

San Diego, the second-largest city in California, doesn’t seem to get a lot of attention from statewide officials. Gov. Jerry Brown and both of our U.S. senators mostly drop in only during campaign season. Yet Secretary of State Alex Padilla is here what seems like once a month. This week, he was in town to preside over a naturalization ceremony at Golden Hall, where he helped swear in hundreds of new U.S. citizens.
On top of visiting San Diego often, Padilla has partnered regularly with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher on bills to expand voter access. Their latest effort is a $450 million bond to modernize the state’s voting equipment. If passed, it would go before voters in 2018.
Padilla stopped by VOSD to talk about that effort, and San Diego’s recent efforts to force local races to a November runoff.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
VOSD: One issue I know you’ve been working on, even this week you had a press conference, is your voter modernization bond that you’re working on with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher. Can you tell me about that bill and why it’s necessary?
Padilla: I think the integrity of our elections is much more on the forefront of people’s mind these days than they’ve been in a long, long time. Whether it’s how we vote, or Russian involvement in last year’s elections and everything in between. Probably the biggest threat or the biggest worry to how we conduct elections is just the fact that we have old equipment.