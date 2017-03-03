Sacramento Report: Why SD Business Leaders Are Open to a New State Tax

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is open to new taxes and fees for transportation and is supportive of state Sen. Toni Atkins’ plan to create a permanent source of money for affordable housing.
The Chamber took a delegation of about 80 San Diego business leaders and politicians, including seven of the nine San Diego City Council members, to Sacramento this week to lobby and learn.
Part of the message the Chamber hoped to convey is that the picture other Californians may have of San Diego as a sunny, gorgeous beach community masks problems that Sacramento needs to help solve.
Some of the Chamber’s positions seem relatively unusual for a business group, like its openness to new taxes for transit. But the support of affordable housing and transportation comes because of high housing prices, which hurts area businesses when they go to recruit employees; and deteriorating road conditions, as well as congestion, which also hurts recruitment and makes it harder to move goods.
The Privilege and the Curse of School Foundations