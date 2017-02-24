Sacramento Report: State Lawmakers Eye SANDAG Reforms

By Voice of San Diego |
One of San Diego’s most productive lawmakers has her sights on one of the region’s largest agencies.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher has introduced a bill, scant on details for now, that would fundamentally reform the San Diego Association of Governments.
The planning agency collects a countywide half-cent sales tax to build transportation projects throughout the region, and to dole out as infrastructure funding to individual cities. It also competes for state and federal money to help pay for major projects like freeway expansions and new trolley lines.
In November, voters rejected Measure A, a new transportation tax proposal by SANDAG.