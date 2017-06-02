Sacramento Report: The 2017 House of Origin Billsplosion

Friday marks the Legislature’s house of origin deadline, which means it’s the last day for Assembly bills to pass through the Assembly, and for Senate bills to pass through the Senate.
You ready for this? Here’s a quick, incomplete snapshot of some of the bills from San Diego lawmakers that made it through the deadline. (Reminder: Plenty of bills have already passed through, this is just a roundup of the ones that have passed in this week’s last-minute flurry.)
SB 156 makes information regarding citizenship obtainment more accessible to non-citizens who serve or have served in the armed forces.
SB 336 provides exit services for the wrongfully incarcerated.
From Sen. Toni Atkins: