Sacramento Report: The San Diego-Specific Bills Still Alive in the Legislature

Most of the bills that pass through the California Legislature have an impact up and down the state – those dealing with things like water, health care, public education and infrastructure will at some point touch the lives of most Californians.
Other bills, though, are narrowly targeted to help the people or address an issue right in a lawmaker’s backyard.
Here’s a snapshot of the bills that directly address San Diego.
AB 801: Remaking San Diego’s Citizens Redistricting Commission
This bill from Assemblywoman Shirley Weber is aimed at making San Diego’s redistricting commission more reflective of the county’s diverse population.
It would expand the commission from five members to 14, require that at least one member reside in each supervisorial district and set a number of other requirements for how commission members are selected.