Sacramento Report: Uber Pre-Empts Gonzalez Fletcher Tipping Bill

Before the big Uber news this week that its company’s CEO has resigned, there was the other big Uber news this week that the company will add a feature allowing riders to tip drivers.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher celebrated the move as a win – she has written a bill currently before the Legislature that would allow users of labor-based app services to include tips if they pay by credit or debit card.
“We did it! Together, with the hard work of drivers, riders and legislative pressure, Uber is going to allow in-app tips,” Gonzalez Fletcher said in a statement. “Workers should receive the tips they earn. If a customer has to pay with a credit card, they should be able to tip with a credit card. This seems like a very easy and fair concept, and we are glad Uber recognized it needed to modernize its payment practices.”
So does that mean the bill is moot?
Gonzalez Fletcher’s chief of staff, Evan McLaughlin told me their team doesn’t know of any other apps that don’t already facilitate tipping, and that the assemblywoman has decided to hold the bill for the rest of the year. She plans to monitor the rollout of Uber’s tipping feature, “but any further pursuit of a bill requiring this won’t happen this year,” McLaughlin wrote in an email.
Hueso Bill Funds Studies of Tijuana River Valley Solutions
For years, San Diego has been trying to keep the Tijuana River Valley clear of debris and sewage flowing in from Mexico. A February sewage spill on the Mexican side of the border showed how tentative any success has been: Millions of gallons of sewage flowed north through the Tijuana River, causing foul odors and closing beaches in the South Bay.