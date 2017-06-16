Sacramento Report: We Have a State Budget – and SD Opinions About it

State lawmakers hit their Thursday night deadline and passed a $183 billion budget. Notable entries include rules to dramatically scale back the power of the state Board of Equalization, new rules for legal pot that merge rules for medical pot and recreational pot and more money for the UC system if it incorporates recommendations from a harsh state audit. The Sacramento Bee further breaks down the budget here.
The L.A. Times notes that though there are millions in the budget earmarked to help illegal immigrants obtain services, the $12 million sought by San Diego Sen. Ben Hueso in a high-profile bill to provide legal services for immigrants facing deportation is not part of the deal.
The budget actually encompasses many bills – the main bill, then several so-called trailer bills that come along for the ride.
Two San Diego Republicans crossed the aisle to vote for the main budget bill, Assemblymen Brian Maienschein and Rocky Chavez.
I reached out to each member of the San Diego delegation asking them to highlight specific inclusions or omissions in the budget they had strong feelings about. Most – but not all – returned with the same generic press releases they sent out to the general public. Sorry, readers! But some did zero in on issues and causes particular to San Diego, here they are:
Sen. Joel Anderson: