San Diegans Pay Some of the Highest Water Rates in the State and Country

San Diego has some of the most expensive water in California – and in the country.
A typical San Diego household pays about $80 a month for water. The national average is less than $40 a month, according to a recent survey by the American Water Works Association.
Water in California is more expensive than elsewhere, but San Diego still has among the highest rates in the state, according to another recent survey. The most expensive water in the state is found in communities along the state’s Central Coast, like Santa Barbara.
By all indications, water prices in San Diego will keep rising.
Since 2007, the cost of water from the San Diego County Water Authority has doubled.
In its worst-case scenario for the future, the agency projects its water costs could nearly double again in the next decade.
"an acre foot of water...is roughly as much as eight people need in a year."
Let's do the math. A person needs 50 liters (12 gallons) per day for drinking and sanitation.
12 gallons times 8 people times 365 days per year is 35,040 gallons.
An acre-foot of water is 325,851 gallons. That's almost ten times as much as eight people need in a year!
@Derek Hofmann --That might indeed be what they need, but how much is being used?
@David Crossley Probably 10x what they need. :-)
@Derek Hofmann @David Crossley --And you are probably right.