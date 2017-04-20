San Diego Explained: The Evolution of Your Water Bill

In this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC7’s Monica Dean highlight the history and politics behind your rising water bill.

Image via Shutterstock
Generally, the more water you use, the bigger your monthly water bill.

But that hasn’t always been the case. Back in the old days, people didn’t have water meters.

It isn’t easy to encourage people to use less water if they can use as much as they want without paying extra, though, so now most properties have meters, and heavy water users pay the price.

Yet the battle over who pays what for water continues, especially when rate increases are announced.

    This article relates to: Government, San Diego Explained, Water

    Written by Kinsee Morlan

    Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

