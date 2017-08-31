Nonprofit News Powered by Members
    San Diego Explained: How Much Money Is Being Spent to Fight Homelessness

    On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC7’s Monica Dean break down how much money is being spent to fight homelessness in San Diego.

    Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
    Homeless encampments along 17th Street in downtown San Diego.
    With one of the worst homelessness crises in the country, San Diego County is scrambling to combat the issue. And that takes a lot of money.

    For the past nine months, Voice of San Diego and NBC 7 have been crunching the data behind the funds being used to help the region’s homeless. It turns out the region spent more than $634 million in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years combined.

    That number includes cash coming from the county, city of San Diego, San Diego Housing Commission and seven other smaller cities in the county – and a large portion of it comes from resources provided by the federal government. But despite the range of numbers provided, there are still some gray areas when it comes to understanding what the numbers mean.

    For example, the data includes money used for rental assistance, but not all those who received those services were once homeless.

    For a more detail look at the data we found, check out our interactive graphic here.

      This article relates to: San Diego Explained, Government, Homelessness

      Written by Adriana Heldiz

      Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

