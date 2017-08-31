San Diego Explained: How Much Money Is Being Spent to Fight Homelessness

With one of the worst homelessness crises in the country, San Diego County is scrambling to combat the issue. And that takes a lot of money.

For the past nine months, Voice of San Diego and NBC 7 have been crunching the data behind the funds being used to help the region’s homeless. It turns out the region spent more than $634 million in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years combined.

That number includes cash coming from the county, city of San Diego, San Diego Housing Commission and seven other smaller cities in the county – and a large portion of it comes from resources provided by the federal government. But despite the range of numbers provided, there are still some gray areas when it comes to understanding what the numbers mean.

For example, the data includes money used for rental assistance, but not all those who received those services were once homeless.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and Monica Dean break down how much money is being spent to fight homelessness in San Diego.

For a more detail look at the data we found, check out our interactive graphic here.