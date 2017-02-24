SANDAG Approves Investigation Into Forecasting Scandal

SANDAG’s board on Friday approved an investigation into the agency’s economic forecasting scandal.
The investigation will attempt to determine who in the agency knew its forecasts were wildly overestimating how much revenue an existing sales tax, and another proposed one, would generate for regional transportation projects – and when they knew it.
The board did not decide who would conduct the investigation. It directed its executive board – a subset of elected leaders from around the county – to identify a few options and bring them back to the full board for final approval.
SANDAG told voters the proposed sales tax, Measure A, would bring in $18 billion. The agency knew it would actually bring in far less – but dangled the $18 billion number in front of the public anyway, Voice of San Diego revealed earlier this month.