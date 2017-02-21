SANDAG Board Members Call for Investigation Into Measure A Debacle

This post has been updated.
SANDAG board members are calling for an independent investigation into the flawed forecasts used to sell Measure A, a tax increase voters rejected in November.
The ballot language for Measure A said it would raise $18 billion for transportation projects around San Diego County. But thanks to an overly aggressive economic forecast, it wouldn’t have raised nearly that much – and SANDAG officials were told as much by their own staff members a year before they decided to put the number on the ballot anyway.
In emails sent to Voice of San Diego and NBC 7 Investigates, seven of SANDAG’s 21 board members said they were not informed of errors in the agency’s economic forecast.