SANDAG Staff Says 2004 Promises Can Only Be Met With Two More Gas Tax Hikes

Leaders of the San Diego Association of Governments say they figured out how the agency can finish all the transportation projects it promised voters as part of a 2004 tax increase.
They just need California legislators to raise the gas tax two more times. The gas tax hike lawmakers passed this summer will also need to survive a repeal attempt.
Staffers from SANDAG last month updated their long-term plan for spending tax revenue from TransNet, the voter-approved countywide half-cent sales tax. The agency combines those tax dollars with money from state and federal sources to build major projects like freeway expansions and new trolley lines.
Investigations by Voice of San Diego and a firm the agency hired forced SANDAG to acknowledge that local sales taxes have brought in far less money than staff had thought would come. Project costs also now far exceed initial expectations. Taken together, the agency needs to bring in nearly twice as much money from outside the county to fill the gap as it projected just two years ago.
San Diego will now need to win $18.1 billion in grants from state and federal sources – up from SANDAG’s projection of just $10.4 billion in 2015 – for all the projects promised on the 2004 ballot to actually get built.
SANDAG’s update to its long-term plan sketches out what would need to happen for that to be possible.
Gas taxes are a VERY clumsy way to pay for roads because they don't have the ability to eliminate rush hour traffic congestion without overcharging drivers during quiet periods. It's always the same price no matter when you travel, and all that queuing hurts the economy, if we learned anything from the fall of communism.
Whenever a line forms, there are people willing to pay a little to bypass the line, in the same way that an eBay auction with more bidders than items for sale is proof that people are willing to bid the price up. So why not give us the same choice? If I'm late for work or I need to rush a sick child to the hospital, why not let me pay a dollar for a congestion-free route? Then that's an extra dollar, voluntarily paid, to help fix the roads and pay for transportation projects.
Priced correctly and periodically adjusted, variable congestion tolls permanently (yes, permanently) eliminate traffic congestion, and that saves taxpayers a LOT of money and time stuck in traffic, without overcharging anyone.
SANDAG, won't you please take my money in return for congestion relief? And please end the TransNet sales tax. Sales taxes hurt the poor and discourage commerce.
Sandag has proven themselves incompetent. I really don't care about their high minded attempts to lure people away from cars. Our city was designed for auto travel and that's how I travel. I consider the rest of transportation methods a waste. To get away from their punitive gas price increases, I've gone completely electric. Best of luck....
@John Porter Well on the positive side this is SANDAG's board finally doing what a board of directors should do: direct. And provide oversight.