The Situation With Marijuana in San Diego: the Definitive FAQ

Monday, the city of San Diego is set to debate the last remaining question before the City Council about marijuana: Where should businesses that manufacture, cultivate, distribute and test it be allowed? Or should they be allowed at all?
Delivery services are also hoping the City Council revisits permits for those businesses. Right now, hundreds may have to shut down.
But many people have no idea what’s going on or the profound changes in law, culture and economics that are about to hit San Diego.
So let’s start with the basics.
Is marijuana legal?
Yes. Well, no.
But yes.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
"... If 18 supply chain businesses and 17 storefronts are allowed, and they each had an average $5 million in total revenue (which seems pretty modest), that would be $8.75 million a year to the city...."
How do you suppose that stacks up against other businesses in the city or county based on facility square footage alone (regardless of business type)?