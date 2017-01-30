Pot Is Legal – But in San Diego, Growing, Storing and Testing it May Not Be

Is pot really legal if no one’s allowed to grow it, process it, store it or test it?
That’s a riddle the San Diego City Council will be tackling Tuesday as it considers a sweeping proposal to ban all supply-chain activities related to medical and recreational marijuana, including cultivation or growing, manufacturing, storage and testing.
The proposal is probably the most controversial of all the city regulations being proposed to regulate marijuana. Whether the city allows these activities could be vital to the success of the legal cannabis industry in San Diego.
Though recreational marijuana use is now legal statewide, no place in the county is considering allowing the activities involved in creating and distributing it.