The State of the Mayor’s Previous Pledges

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has made big commitments in his State of the City speeches – ranging from housing 1,000 homeless veterans to a surprising pledge to end Alzheimer’s disease.
We checked in on the status of some of his more memorable promises from his past State of the City addresses.
The 2016 Promises
The Pledge: “I’m proud to announce the Housing Our Heroes initiative – a call to action to help 1,000 homeless veterans get the housing they deserve!”
The Progress: The Housing Our Heroes initiative kicked off last spring with a goal of housing 1,000 veterans by March 2016. Since then, about 470 homeless veterans have found homes. About 280 are searching for housing, which brings us to the big challenge the program’s faced: finding homes for veterans with vouchers in hand. The city’s set aside millions of dollars for cash incentives with the goal of spurring landlords to house the homeless veterans but more landlords must step up to help Faulconer reach his goal to house 1,000 veterans.