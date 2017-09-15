The City Gets a Break as Big Pension Bills Loom

I was interested to read this week about the city of Denver.
It’s booming. The city government is trying to divvy up surpluses. Even cannabis has started turning a civic profit – more than covering what it costs to regulate.
The city of San Diego isn’t there.
Next year the city will face tough decisions.
Haunting the city still is its employee pension fund. We are living through what alarmists worried about more than decade ago. Despite all the reforms – and in part because of them – the bill has come due. In 2016, the city sent the pension system $261 million.
That’s not much less than the entire amount of money the city collected in sales taxes – $275 million.