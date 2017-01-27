The City Is on a Collision Course With Pot Delivery Services

For the past couple of years, the city of San Diego has been stringently regulating medical marijuana dispensaries. The difficulty in opening a legal dispensary opened the door for another marijuana-related service: deliveries.
Delivery services bring cannabis products straight to a consumer’s front door, rather than provide counter service at a storefront dispensary.
There are dozens of delivery services operating with hardly any regulation – a listing of many can be found on sites like Weedmaps – while only 15 dispensaries have legal permits in the city, many of which aren’t even open yet.
Council members may shut that down Tuesday when they evaluate a set of proposals on medical and recreational marijuana regulation.